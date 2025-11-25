Interview: The Duffer Brothers discuss the journey to the final season of Stranger Things

Only July 6, 2016, I posted my review of the first season of Stranger Things. Released with little fanfare as one of the first original programs on Netflix, my review was a glowing and positive one for the genre series, which combined the scares and chills of a Stephen King novel with the sense of Amblin nostalgia found in the films of Steven Spielberg. Little did I know that my review, the first one published anywhere (Google it), would be one of countless praising Stranger Things as it developed into an iconic and modern classic. Now, almost a decade later, the series created by Matt and Ross Duffer is coming to an end with Stranger Things 5.

The final season of Stranger Things, released after delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Hollywood strikes, follows the cliffhanger ending of the fourth season, where Vecna and the Upside Down break through into our world and directly into Hawkins, Indiana. The final season brings back the entire ensemble cast, led by Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder, along with new additions like Linda Hamilton, for an epic season divided into three parts, debuting this holiday season. Having seen the entirety of the first part, I can say the world is in for one heck of a ride.

I had the chance to chat with series creators Matt and Ross Duffer about the final season and shared the fun fact that my review was the first one published anywhere. The Duffers discussed the decision to split the final season into three parts and why it differed from the split for the fourth season. They also discussed landing Frank Darabont to direct two episodes, and which of them pursued the legendary director of The Shawshank Redemption to join the team. They also spoke about which Stephen King novels they compare this final season to and how much bigger it is than anything they have done before. Check out the full interview in the embed above.

Stranger Things 5 premieres Part One on November 25, Part Two on December 25, and the series finale on December 31 on Netflix.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter Get the latest movie and TV news, first looks, reviews, and interviews, straight from the JoBlo crew to your inbox.