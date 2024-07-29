Interview with the Vampire season 3: listen to Lestat’s first single right here!

Just last month, AMC announced that they had ordered a third season of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire – and that with season 3, the show would be moving on to the events of the second novel in Rice’s Vampire Chronicles series, The Vampire Lestat! In this story, Lestat becomes the frontman in a rock band, something that carries over into the events of the third book, The Queen of the Damned. That’s why those books were mashed together for the 2002 film Queen of the Damned, where Lestat’s singing voice was provided by Jonathan Davis of Korn. If you’ve been curious to hear what Lestat’s singing voice will sound like on the Interview with the Vampire TV series, AMC has you covered: they’ve just released Lestat’s first single, “Long Face,” and you can check it out in the embed above.

Here’s the synopsis for Interview with the Vampire season 3: Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller Interview With the Vampire, the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.

Season 2 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire starred Sam Reid as the vampire Lestat; Jacob Anderson as Lestat’s companion Louis de Pointe du Lac; Assad Zaman as Rashid, Louis’ companion in present day; Kalyne Coleman as Louis’ sister Grace; Christian Robinson as Levi, an upstanding Baptist who has won Grace’s heart; and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, an investigative journalist nearing the end of his career who’s given a second chance at the interview of a lifetime. For season 2, Ben Daniels (Foundation) joins the cast as the vampire Santiago. And while Bailey Bass played the vampire Claudia in the first season, Delainey Hayles takes over the role in the second season. Guest stars include David Costabile (Suits) as Leonard, “a seasoned TV personality who has a run-in with Molloy”; Roxane Duran (Riviera) as Madeleine, and Bally Gill (Slow Horses) as “Real Rashid.”

Alan Taylor, who directed the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, executive produces Interview with the Vampire and directed the first two episodes of the show. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul producer Mark Johnson is overseeing the building of AMC’s Vampire Chronicles franchise. Rolin Jones, co-creator and showrunner on the first season of the HBO series Perry Mason, is the creator, showrunner, and writer of the Interview with the Vampire series. Jones and Johnson executive produce the show alongside Taylor. Anne Rice’s son Christopher Rice is also on board as executive producer, and Rice receives an executive producer credit as well.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times about Interview with the Vampire season 3, Jones said, “ Lestat becomes a rock star. Let’s start there. We’re going to do a lot with that and are excited about potentially working with Daniel Hart who’s done the music for the first two seasons. We’re going to try to beat Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Rocky Horror. We’re about to try to make a little pop masterpiece. “

Are you looking forward to Interview with the Vampire season 3? What did you think of Lestat’s first single? Let us know by leaving a comment below.