AMC’s Anne Rice series The Vampire Lestat casts Sheila Atim as Akasha, Queen of the Damned

Over a year has gone by since AMC announced that they had ordered a third season of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire – and that with season 3, the show would be moving on to the events of the second novel in Rice’s Vampire Chronicles series, The Vampire Lestat. The network still hasn’t announced a specific release date for the new season (we only know it’s coming in 2026), but Deadline has just learned the names of several new cast members! They are Sheila Atim (The Woman King), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors), Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities), and Sarah Swire (The Boys). Reid plays Larry, Kattner plays Salamander, Patterson is Alex, Swire is TC… and Atim is taking on the role of a major character: Akasha, Queen of the Damned.

AMC+ also unveiled an extended look at the upcoming season, which can be viewed in the embed above.

In this story, Lestat becomes the frontman in a rock band, something that carries over into the events of the third book, The Queen of the Damned. That’s why those books were mashed together for the 2002 film Queen of the Damned, where Lestat’s singing voice was provided by Jonathan Davis of Korn. Here’s the synopsis for Interview with the Vampire season 3 / The Vampire Lestat: Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller Interview with the Vampire, the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.

Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson reprise the roles of Lestat de Lioncourt and Louis de Pointe du Lac. They are joined in the cast by Jennifer Ehle (Lioness) as Gabriella, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus, Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, and Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, with Assad Zaman returning as Armand.

Alan Taylor, who directed the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, executive produces Interview with the Vampire and directed the first two episodes of the show. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul producer Mark Johnson is overseeing the building of AMC’s Vampire Chronicles franchise. Rolin Jones, co-creator and showrunner on the first season of the HBO series Perry Mason, is the creator, showrunner, and writer of the Interview with the Vampire series. Jones and Johnson executive produce the show alongside Taylor. Anne Rice’s son Christopher Rice is also on board as executive producer, and the late Rice receives an executive producer credit as well.

Are you looking forward to Interview with the Vampire season 3? What do you think of the title being changed to The Vampire Lestat – and are you interested in meeting the new characters, including Sheila Atim as Akasha, Queen of the Damned?