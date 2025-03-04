Interview: Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, and Finn Cole talk Last Breath

Last Breath tells the harrowing story of three deep-sea divers thrust into an incredibly treacherous repair mission. Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, and Finn Cole portray real-life divers Duncan Pollock, Dave Yuasa, and Chris Lemmons. The Alex Parkinson-directed feature (inspired by a documentary that was also directed by Parkinson) focuses on the three men who couldn’t have offered a better cast. I’ve always been fascinated by the deep blue, from Jaws to Deep Blue Sea. And this story can be just as frightening, with no monster shark or other nasty. This proves once again that the elements can be our most deadly enemy.

I recently shared a very fun chat with Harrelson, Liu, and Cole. The second I was connected to the guys, the three actors appeared to be having a great press day. I’ve had the joy of speaking to Mr. Harrelson on several occasions, and he’s easily one of my favorite guys to chat with. While we only had a small amount of time available, it was fun finding out about their influence on bringing these brave divers’ stories to life. It’s a brief but supremely engaging chat, and I can’t wait to see what all three have next.

Check out Last Breath in theatres now!