A diver hangs on for his life in the dark depths of the ocean in the Last Breath trailer

Focus Features releases the trailer of the incredible true story of a deep sea diver who gets separated from his crew in the dark of the ocean.

Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity showed what existential horrors could happen should an astronaut find themselves alone in the treacherous vastness of space, but Last Breath shows what has happened in the incredible true story of a diver who is trapped in the terrifyingly unknown depths of the sea. Woody Harrelson stars in the film with Shang-Chi and Kim’s Convenience star Simu Liu. Harrelson recently had Liu on his podcast, Where Everybody Knows Your Name, where the two alluded to all the inside jokes and stories that were experienced on this film. Focus Features has now released the trailer to this dramatic new thriller.

The Last Breath synopsis reads, “A heart-pounding film that follows seasoned deep-sea divers as they battle the raging elements to rescue their crewmate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface. Based on a true story, Last Breath is an electrifying story about teamwork, resilience, and a race against time to do the impossible.”

Co-starring with Harrelson and Liu is Finn Cole, who plays the ill-fated diver who gets separated from his crew, and Cliff Curtis as the ship captain trying everything in his power to help from the surface of the water.

Last Breath is helmed by Alex Parkinson, whose resume includes TV shows like River Monsters and James Wade’s Mighty Rivers. He directs from a screenplay written by him, Mitchell LaFortune and David Brooks. The film is produced by David Brooks, Paul Brooks, Hal Sadoff, Norman Golightly, Jeremy Plager, Stewart Le Maréchal, Al Morrow and Anna Mohr-Pietsch.

Liu would address fan concerns that a Shang-Chi follow-up doesn’t seem to be on Marvel’s upcoming schedule. They stated on Threads, “I feel like Marvel has abandoned the Shang-Chi fan base. There has been no effort by the studio to get the sequel filming or even include the character in other Marvel films. Frustrating as hell.” To which Simu Liu himself would respond, “I proooomiss it’s happening.” In the meantime, Liu is also set to star in an untitled espionage techno-thriller series for the Peacock streaming service and producer James Wan. Said to be set “five minutes in the future”, the series begins with “first-generation American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Liu) realizing his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.”

Last Breath hits theaters on February 28, 2025.

What did you think of the Last Breath trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

