The domestic box office could be gasping for air this weekend as moviegoers play catch-up for the Sunday Oscars ceremony at home while theater owners try to keep their heads above water. Focus Features, whose Pope-oriented thriller Conclave could give the studio its first Best Picture Oscar this weekend, is keeping its head above water at the box office with the release of Last Breath, which earned $1 million in Thursday previews. The intense underwater feature, starring Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, and Finn Cole, plumbed the depths of 2,475 theaters on Thursday. However, it could remain in the single digits throughout the weekend.

Make sure you check out our review for Last Breath here.

Meanwhile, analysts expect Marvel’s latest superhero spectacle, Captain America: brave New World, to earn around $14M, as it remains in the top spot for its third consecutive weekend. Marvel’s political thriller starring Anthony Mackie as Captain America saluted $35.6M in its second week, totaling $148.6M.

Interestingly, Last Breath has a 79% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, which piques the interest of audiences who use the aggregate site as a measuring stick for what to see at the theater. Alex Parkinson (River Monsters, Living with Leopards) directs Last Breath from a script he co-wrote with Mitchell LaFortune and David Brooks. The deep sea drama follows the true story of seasoned deep-sea divers battling the raging elements to rescue their crew mate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface. Coincidentally, the Seattle, Washington-based indie rock band Deep Sea Diver released their latest album, “Billboard Heart,” on Friday, which is already one of this year’s best records. Listen to the tracks “What Do I Know” and “Emergency” to make your ears happy.

Elsewhere, Osgood Perkins’s latest film, The Monkey, ended its first week with $18.2M at 3,000 theaters after an estimated $838K Thursday preview. The family adventure Paddington in Peru ended its second week with $8.1M worth of marmalade-covered dollars, while Dreamworks Animation’s Dog Man barked at the moon with $7M in its fourth week.

Are you going to the movies this weekend? What do you plan on seeing? Will you tune in for the Oscars this Sunday? What do you think about Last Breath's weekend chances at the box office?