Simu Liu stars in Peacock espionage techno-thriller produced by James Wan

Three years have gone by since Simu Liu made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and while we’re still waiting to hear when exactly we’re going to see his character again, Liu has been keeping busy outside of the MCU. He recently had roles in Simulant, One True Loves, Barbie, and Arthur the King, he has been making music videos, and now Deadline reports that he’s set to star in an untitled espionage techno-thriller series for the Peacock streaming service and producer James Wan. Jennifer Yale, who has worked as a writer and executive producer on the Apple+ series See and Netflix’s Chambers, just came on board the project to serve as co-showrunner alongside creator/writer/executive producer Thomas Brandon, who was a writer on Legacies.

Said to be set “five minutes in the future”, the series begins with first-generation American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Liu) realizing his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.

Peacock has given the espionage techno-thriller a straight-to-series order, so it can skip over the usual pilot process. Liu is executive producing the show alongside Brandon, while Wan is executive producing with Michael Clear and Rob Hackett for his company Atomic Monster. Danielle Bozzone is overseeing the project for Atomic Monster. The show is coming our way from UCP, which is a division of Universal Studio Group.

Peacock has also given a straight-to-series order to the Wan-produced horror series Teacup, which is based on the 1988 bestseller Stinger, written by Robert R. McCammon (pick up a copy HERE).

While I’m anxious to see Shang-Chi show up in another MCU project, I’m glad to see Simu Liu doing other interesting projects in the meantime. This untitled espionage techno-thriller show sounds promising to me, and I’m looking forward to seeing how it’s going to turn out.

Are you interested in watching an espionage techno-thriller Peacock series that’s executive produced by James Wan and has Simu Liu in the lead? Let us know by leaving a comment below.