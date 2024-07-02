JACKPOT! trailer has John Cena fighting the Los Angeles population in order to protect Awkwafina

The trailer for Paul Feig’s new comedy has been released, as well as the movie’s own lottery where viewers can win gold, money or Buffalo Wild Wings for a decade.

Welcome to the year 2030. Paul Feig’s new action comedy, JACKPOT!, is what he claims to be “the Jackie Chan movie I always wished I could make.” Awkwafina and John Cena find themselves in the middle of a feeding frenzy as she’s targeted by hordes of Los Angeles citizens vying for her demise in order to claim her cash prize. Amazon has just released the trailer for JACKPOT!, as well as announced their own sweepstakes: The JACKPOT! Jackpot Sweepstakes is launching with the campaign. Fans can go to TheJackpotJackpot.com to enter for a chance to win GOLD, CASH and BUFFALO WILD WINGS FOR A DECADE!! (Combined value is over $35,000 for one lucky winner.) JACKPOT! streams on Prime Video starting on August 15.

The official synopsis reads,

“In the near future, a ‘Grand Lottery’ has been newly established in California – the catch: kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot. When Katie Kim (Awkwafina) moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy (John Cena) who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a piece of her prize. However, Noel must face off with his slick rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), who also seeks to collect Katie’s commission at all costs. JACKPOT! is directed by Paul Feig and written by Rob Yescombe.”

The film stars Awkwafina, John Cena, Ayden Mayeri, Donald Elise Watkins, Sam Asghari, Murray Hill and Simu Liu. JACKPOT! is produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Paul Feig and Laura Fischer. John Cena, Michelle Morrissey, Rob Yescombe and Zack Roth are on board as the executive producers.