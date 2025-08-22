Interviews: Frank Grillo, Jennifer Holland and the cast of Peacemaker talk about Season Two and joining the DCU

The first season of Peacemaker was a fun and unexpected addition to the DCEU right as the cinematic universe ended. Fast-forward a couple of years, and Peacemaker creator James Gunn is now co-leading DC Studios and has released the first chapters in the series, Creature Commandos and Superman. In comes the second season of Peacemaker, which is somehow in the DCU as well as the DCEU. Either way, it is a fantastic new season of mature madness!

The second season of Peacemaker follows Christopher Smith (John Cena) as he struggles to find his place in the world as a hero, with all the baggage left over from his actions that have led to this point. When he discovers a way into another dimension where Peacemaker is living a far better life, he takes a trip only to create massive ripples that affect his friends and foes. With Rick Flag Sr (Frank Grillo) after him, Peacemaker must decide whether to live in our world or head to another one.

I spoke with James Gunn and the cast of Peacemaker about the new season. Gunn talked about delivering a mature sex scene in the first episode that may be a new benchmark in the superhero genre. Sol Rodriguez talked about playing Sasha Bordeux and how she studied the comics for her role. Steve Agee spoke about the challenge of keeping a straight face opposite Tim Meadows. David Denman talked about his reunion working with James Gunn and the differences between this role and Brightburn. Frank Grillo spoke about the new aspects this series added to Rick Flag Sr, while Jennifer Holland spoke about her intense fight scenes and making them believable. Danielle Brooks and Freddie Stroma talked about playing Peacemaker’s friends and what they liked about their roles this season. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

Peacemaker season two premieres on August 21st on HBO Max.