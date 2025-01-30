Interviews: Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun, and The Zucheros discuss their epic romance Love Me

Romance films often get a bad rap as they are either too generic or extreme in their story’s comedic or melodramatic elements. When a romance works, it often comes down to the chemistry between the leads or the investment in the story from the audience. Love Me is a challenging concept to explain, and even the trailer has some difficulty conveying exactly how the story works, but this is a film unlike any other you will encounter.

Love Me spans billions of years and examines the formation of a romance between an artificially intelligent buoy floating in the oceans of Earth after a cataclysmic event. When that buoy returns online after eons, it interacts with a satellite orbiting the planet. That satellite holds a massive cache of data comprising all of human history. As the buoy develops a personality, it falls in love with the satellite, which also grows beyond its original programming. As billions of years pass, the buoy, played by Kristen Stewart, and the satellite, played by Steven Yeun, learn what love truly means as much as they understand what it means to be human.

I talked with the stars and creative team behind Love Me about their unique film. Kristen Stewart talked about the filming process and what it was like to chronicle a being that is evolving through different forms of media. Steven Yeun talked about the inspiration for his vocal work and what it was like working with Kristen. Married filmmakers Sam and Andy Zuchero discussed the comparisons between their film and Wall-E and the practical and computer-generated work that brought this story to life. Check out the full interview in the embed above.

Love Me opens in theaters on January 31st.