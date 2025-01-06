Love Me trailer: a buoy (Kristen Stewart) falls in love with a satellite (Steven Yeun) in post-apocalyptic romance

The filmmaking duo of Sam Zuchero and Andy Zuchero have made their feature writing and directing debut with the post-apocalyptic romance Love Me , which had its premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and is expected to receive a theatrical release on January 31, courtesy of Bleecker Street. With that release date swiftly approaching, a trailer has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

Love Me takes place in a world where humans have been wiped out… but you don’t need humans to have a love story. Here’s the synopsis: In a story that spans billions of years, a buoy and a satellite meet online long after humanity’s extinction. As they learn what life was like on Earth, they discover themselves and what it means to be alive and in love. In this groundbreaking first feature from directors Sam and Andy Zuchero, Love Me explores contemporary topics surrounding technology and identity, though at its heart is a simple, emotionally resonant tale of transformation. Thrillingly utilizing filmmaking techniques from live-action, practical animatronics, classic animation and game engines, and anchored in enthralling performances by Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun, Love Me culminates in the longest-spanning love story ever told.

Kristen Stewart (Love Lies Bleeding) plays the buoy, with Steven Yeun (Minari) taking on the role of the satellite. Before filming began, Yeun was nervous about how he was going to approach the material. As he told Entertainment Weekly, “It’s actually a love story between a satellite and a buoy; it’s hard to explain. I hope I don’t botch it, because it’s a really revolutionarily written script.”

Love Me was produced by Luca Borghese, Julie Goldstein, Ben Howe, Shivani Rawat, and Kevin Rowe. Daniel Bekerman, Christine D’Souza Gelb, and Connor Flanagan served as executive producers.

Reactions from the Sundance premiere were mixed, as you can see on Rotten Tomatoes, where the film currently has a Tomatometer of 47%.

What did you think of the trailer for Love Me? Does this post-apocalyptic love story look like something you would be interested in checking out when it gets a theatrical release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.