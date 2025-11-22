Interviews: The cast of Taylor Sheridan’s Landman discuss the second season

The first season of Landman was one of the best series from Taylor Sheridan since the first season of Yellowstone. Coming almost exactly a year after, the second season of the Billy Bob Thornton-led drama is back to continue the West Texas drama. Better than Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and Lioness, Landman is the first non-Yellowstone series from Sheridan to feature the creator penning all of the episodes. With the new addition of Sam Elliott and expanded roles for Demi Moore and Andy Garcia, Landman is better than ever.

Season two finds Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) continuing to deal with the fallout of Monty Miller’s death and the elevation of his widow Cami (Demi Moore) to run M-Tex Oil. At the same time, Tommy must deal with his family drama involving his ex-wife, Angela (Ali Larter), and the drug lord, Gallino (Andy Garcia), while also introducing his father, played by Sam Elliott. The same business drama runs rampant this season, while also deepening the professional and romantic relationships introduced in the first season. In short, this is the same series you loved in Season One, but with even more to enjoy.

I talked with the cast of Landman about the new season. 1923 star Michelle Randolph compared the fun of playing Ainsley to her historical role in the Yellowstone prequel. Jacob Lofland discussed Cooper’s latest business ventures and how he and Michelle found the dynamic of playing siblings. Paulina Chavez discussed expanding Ariana’s role this season, while Kayla Wallace and Colm Feore discussed the most enjoyable aspects of this season for their characters. Mark Collie spoke about using his genuine friendship with Billy Bob Thornton in playing Sheriff Walt Joeberg. In contrast, Mustafa Speaks discussed how talented Taylor Sheridan is at writing characters like Boss Ramone. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

Landman premiered on November 16th with new episodes airing on Sundays on Paramount+

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter Get the latest movie and TV news, first looks, reviews, and interviews, straight from the JoBlo crew to your inbox.