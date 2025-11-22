TV Interviews

Interviews: The cast of Taylor Sheridan’s Landman discuss the second season

By
Posted 15 hours ago

The first season of Landman was one of the best series from Taylor Sheridan since the first season of Yellowstone. Coming almost exactly a year after, the second season of the Billy Bob Thornton-led drama is back to continue the West Texas drama. Better than Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and Lioness, Landman is the first non-Yellowstone series from Sheridan to feature the creator penning all of the episodes. With the new addition of Sam Elliott and expanded roles for Demi Moore and Andy Garcia, Landman is better than ever.

Season two finds Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) continuing to deal with the fallout of Monty Miller’s death and the elevation of his widow Cami (Demi Moore) to run M-Tex Oil. At the same time, Tommy must deal with his family drama involving his ex-wife, Angela (Ali Larter), and the drug lord, Gallino (Andy Garcia), while also introducing his father, played by Sam Elliott. The same business drama runs rampant this season, while also deepening the professional and romantic relationships introduced in the first season. In short, this is the same series you loved in Season One, but with even more to enjoy.

I talked with the cast of Landman about the new season. 1923 star Michelle Randolph compared the fun of playing Ainsley to her historical role in the Yellowstone prequel. Jacob Lofland discussed Cooper’s latest business ventures and how he and Michelle found the dynamic of playing siblings. Paulina Chavez discussed expanding Ariana’s role this season, while Kayla Wallace and Colm Feore discussed the most enjoyable aspects of this season for their characters. Mark Collie spoke about using his genuine friendship with Billy Bob Thornton in playing Sheriff Walt Joeberg. In contrast, Mustafa Speaks discussed how talented Taylor Sheridan is at writing characters like Boss Ramone. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

Landman premiered on November 16th with new episodes airing on Sundays on Paramount+

Source: JoBlo.com
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Alex Maidy
TV Critic / Columnist
6,240 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Being There, The Shining, The Royal Tenenbaums, Suspiria, Seven, North By read more Northwest, Citizen Kane, The Monster Squad, Begotten, Fight Club, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Army of Darkness, Children of Men, Blade Runner, The Big Lebowski, Casino, Pi, Dumb and Dumber, The 400 Blows, Small Change, Bonnie & Clyde, Cool Hand Luke, Moulin Rouge, Gangs of New York, Shallow Grave, The Rock, The Incredibles, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, The Gate, Prince of Darkness, Oldboy, The Dark Knight, The Lord of the Rings, The Tree of Life, The Exorcist III, Midnight Special

Likes: To piss you off, unpopular opinions, the novels of Stephen King, read more obscure bands that even hipsters dont know, things that go boom, Reeses Pieces, Cate Blanchett, reading paper books, watching people falling down, a good jump scare, listening to a full album in one sitting, rooting for the underdog, red band trailers, rare steaks, cool beer labels, smooth whisky, properly proportioned image files, top ten lists, VHS tapes, and actually scary movies

Latest Landman News

See More

Latest TV News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. Greenland: Migration
  5. Send Help
  6. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
  7. Mortal Kombat 2
  8. Zootopia 2
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News