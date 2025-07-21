Horror Movie Interviews

Interviews: Titus Welliver, Jocelin Donahue, Joe Hill and more discuss Abraham’s Boys: A Dracula Story

Posted 6 hours ago

Dracula is one of the most iconic characters in horror, having been adapted countless times on stage and screen. Robert Eggers recently reinvented the timeless tale in Nosferatu, and now another distinct approach to the vampire mythos is coming to the big screen. Based on Joe Hill’s short story of the same name, Abraham’s Boys: A Dracula Story is a sequel to Bram Stoker’s epistolary novel. Picking up decades later, it is a psychological horror story about Abraham Van Helsing and his family.

The film follows Max and Rudy Van Helsing, who have spent their lives under the strict and overprotective rule of their father, Abraham. Unaware of his dark past, they struggle to understand his paranoia and increasingly erratic behavior. But when they begin to uncover the violent truths behind their father’s history with Dracula, their world unravels, forcing them to confront the terrifying legacy they were never meant to inherit.

I spoke with the cast and creators of Abraham’s Boys: A Dracula Story about the unique approach to the tale. Author Joe Hill talked about the expansion of the story from his written version to the big screen and his appreciation for Natasha Kermani as a director. Kermani talked about tackling her version of Dracula and why it was important to her to bring the character of Mina into the film. Jocelin Donahue spoke about her experience in the horror genre and how she felt about playing Mina as a victim of either PTSD or an absolute monster. Brady Hepner, who previously appeared in the adaptation of Joe Hill’s The Black Phone, talked about the relationship between Max and his father and what it was like playing Van Helsing. Titus Welliver talked about his stoic approach to playing Van Helsing, a character seen countless times on screen, and how he imbued Dutch ancestry into his performance. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

Abraham’s Boys: A Dracula Story is Now Playing!

Source: JoBlo.com
