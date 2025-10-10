Invincible season 4 teaser sets release date with Lee Pace voicing the biggest, baddest Viltrumite of them all

Invincible is back! Or rather, he will be early next year. Prime Video has released a teaser trailer for Invincible season 4, confirming that the animated series will return in March 2026. Additionally, it’s been announced that Lee Pace will lend his voice to Thragg, the most powerful Viltrumite and the current Grand Regent of the Viltrum Empire.

Matthew Rhys will also be voicing an unknown character in the new season.

Based on the comics by Robert Kirkman, the animated series follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), the son of an extraterrestrial superhero known as Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). Mark later inherits his father’s abilities, including incredible strength, flight, speed, and some invulnerability, and becomes the superhero known as Invincible. He also discovers that his father’s race, the Viltrumites, doesn’t have peaceful intentions toward Earth. The third season wrapped up in March.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Kirkman said he had Pace in mind for Thragg from the very beginning. “ Oddly enough, I’ve had Lee in mind for this role almost before the show existed, ” he said. “ To be completely honest, when he was cast in Foundation, I was also like, ‘Is this [too] close? Am I gonna be able to cast him as Thragg if he’s available? Is this gonna work?’ “

Prime Video has already renewed Invincible for a fifth season, ensuring that Mark’s bloody adventures won’t come to an end anytime soon. Last year, Kirkman explained that they have the series mapped out, which would equal roughly eight seasons total. However, he said it could easily be seven or even ten.

There’s also a live-action Invincible movie, which was actually announced four years before the animated series even premiered. Kirkman has said that the project is still in development, they’re just taking their time with it. “ We’re still working with Universal. You know, the show is going so well. I think the movie absolutely has to be perfect, ” he said. “ And so it’s taking a lot of time, like getting the pieces aligned and getting everything to work so that we can come out and make it as good as it can possibly be. So it’s been in development for a long time, and it’s probably going to be in development for a while longer. “