Nia DaCosta wants to take a crack at the live-action Invincible movie

A live-action Invincible movie has been in development for years; in fact, it was announced four years before the animated Prime Video series even premiered. While the project remains stuck in limbo, it hasn’t been forgotten. If the film ever does move forward, one filmmaker is already eager to get involved. During a Reddit Q&A, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple director Nia DaCosta revealed that she’d love to helm a live-action Invincible adaptation.

Nia DaCosta on Invincible

“ I would LOVE to direct a live action film version of Robert Kirkman’s Invincible, ” DaCosta wrote. “ The comic and cartoon are amazing. I know exactly how I’d want to translate that world, and that amazing father/son relationship, to screen. I also just love the idea of making something in a superhero world that has some real grit and viscera–and sex! “

DaCosta already has some superhero experience under her belt with The Marvels, a film which was massively reworked during post-production. She has said that the final cut wasn’t the film she initially pitched or shot.

Why is the Live-Action Invincible Movie Taking So Long?

Kirkman has explained that the project is still in development, but they’re just taking their time with it. “ We’re still working with Universal. You know, the show is going so well. I think the movie absolutely has to be perfect, ” he said. “ And so it’s taking a lot of time, like getting the pieces aligned and getting everything to work so that we can come out and make it as good as it can possibly be. So it’s been in development for a long time, and it’s probably going to be in development for a while longer. “

Kirkman is also aware that the Invincible movie “ has to provide a different experience ” from the animated series. “ It has to still be true to Invincible in some interesting ways, ” he said. “ But it has to be its own thing. It has to stand on its own. And so that’s something we’re spending a lot of time crafting. But I think when it finally happens, it’s gonna be really cool. ”

The fourth season of the animated Invincible series is set for a March debut on Prime Video.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Will Hit Theaters Soon

DaCosta’s next project sees her tackling 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which is set to hit theaters on January 16.