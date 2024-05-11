Isabel May to lead new horror movie from Night of the Comet writer

1883’s Isabell May will star in Menace, the first movie written by Night of the Comet’s Thom Eberhardt in more than two decades.

Would you believe that it has been over 20 years since Night of the Comet director/scribe Thom Eberhardt penned a movie? Well, he’s back, writing upcoming horror movie Menace, which is slated to make an appearance at this year’s Cannes Market.

Menace comes from Image Nation and Spooky Pictures, the studio behind Late Night with the Devil, a film that has been widely praised by critics and audiences (despite some controversies). Both companies were also behind 2022’s Watcher, another highly regarded work in the genre.

As per Deadline, Menace stars Isabel May “as a research student who has a psychotic breakdown and is remanded to the custody of her aunt and uncle in a small town. When strange things start happening around her and people start disappearing, she isn’t sure what is real or what is her imagination.”

That’s not a whole lot to go on but judging by Image Nation and Spooky Pictures’ building reputation, no doubt horror fans will be anticipating Menace. Add to that the return of Thom Eberhardt – whose Night of the Comet is one of the most fun sci-fi/horror flicks of the mid-’80s – and you’ve got interest piqued across fans of the genre. In a statement, Image Nation acting CEO Ben Ross said, “Menace marks the continuation of Image Nation’s journey into the international market and expanding slate of dark genre films…We can’t wait for audiences to see this script come to life with Isabel May leading the cast for another Image Nation/Spooky Pictures edge of your seat thriller.” Meanwhile, Spooky Pictures co-founder Steven Schneider stated, “Our co-production partnership with Image Nation continues to go from strength to strength. We are thrilled to announce our third project, especially with a fantastic talent like Isabel May in our lead role. We look forward to seeing what success Menace and our continued partnership brings.” Menace is directed by See for Me’s Randall Okita.

Menace star Isabel May has some experience in the horror genre with 2020’s Let’s Scare Julie but is best known for playing Elsa Dutton on Yellowstone spin-off 1883.

