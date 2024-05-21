Menace: Isabel May sci-fi horror film from the writer of Night of the Comet lands Shudder distribution

Scripted by the writer of Night of the Comet, the sci-fi horror film Menace, starring Isabel May, has landed at IFC Films and Shudder

Just ten days ago, we shared the news that Isabel May of Let’s Scare Julie and the Yellowstone spin-off 1883 has the lead role in the sci-fi horror film Menace , the first film to be written by Night of the Comet screenwriter Thom Eberhardt in over 20 years. Now Variety reports that Menace has landed a distribution deal with IFC Films and the Shudder streaming service, with the plan being for IFC and Shudder to release the film in North America, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand sometime in 2025. Variety also unveiled a lower quality image of May’s character in the film, which can be seen above.

Directed by Randall Okita, who previously worked with IFC Films on the thriller See for Me, Menace follows a research student (Isabel May), who has a psychotic breakdown and is remanded to the custody of her aunt and uncle in a small town. There, strange things begin to transpire and people start disappearing, leaving her uncertain about what is real or what is simply a figment of her imagination.

The film was produced by Roy Lee and Steven Schneider of Spooky Pictures, as well as Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s Derek Dauchy, The O Team’s Daniel Ostroff, and William Woods and Maddy Falle. May serves as an executive producer through her banner Una Vaca Productions Ben Ross, Rami Yasin, Tom Spriggs, and Stuart Ford also served as executive producers.

Emily Gotto, SVP of acquisitions and production for Shudder, had this to say about the distribution deal: “ We are thrilled to reteam with the powerhouse producers at Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Spooky Pictures, marking our third collaboration and another opportunity to match the tremendous successes we’ve had with Watcher and most recently Late Night with the Devil. Randall Okita is a prolific filmmaker and we’re excited to join him again by bringing his imaginative work to audiences worldwide. “

Ben Ross, acting CEO of Image Nation Abu Dhabi, added, “ After successful runs on both Watcher and Late Night with the Devil, we couldn’t be more excited to partner with IFC and Shudder for a third time on Menace. We appreciate the passion that Scott, Emily and the teams have brought to these projects and can’t wait to see the outcome of this latest collaboration. “

And Okita said, “ I am thrilled to be working with IFC and Shudder to share Menace with audiences around the world. They are the perfect partner for our sci-fi horror and I look forward to embarking on this journey with them for this fantastic project. “

Are you interested in Menace, and are you glad it has found a home at IFC Films and Shudder? Let us know by leaving a comment below.