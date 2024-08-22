It’s What’s Inside: Netflix gives horror film an October release date

Fear the Walking Dead cast member Colman Domingo has executive produced a horror film called It’s What’s Inside , which earned a lot of positive reviews after having its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival at the start of this year. (You can read an 8/10 review from JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray right HERE.) The Netflix streaming service quickly picked up the distribution rights for $17 million – and now they have announced that It’s What’s Inside will be available to watch on Netflix as of October 4th! Along with the release date announcement comes the unveiling of a batch of first look images, which can be seen at the bottom of this article.

It’s What’s Inside marks the feature directorial debut of Greg Jardin, who also wrote the screenplay. Details on the plot are being kept under wraps, with most reviewers doing their best to keep the movie’s secrets. The set-up is, A pre-wedding party descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend shows up with a mysterious suitcase.

The film stars Brittany O’Grady (The White Lotus), James Morosini (I Love My Dad), Gavin Leatherwood (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Devon Terrell (Rap Sh!t), Nina Bloomgarden (The Resort), Reina Hardesty (What Comes Around), David W. Thompson (The Boys), Madison Davenport (Sharp Objects), and Domingo’s Fear the Walking Dead co-star Alycia Debnam-Carey.

Domingo executive produced the film through his company Edith Productions, alongside Raúl Domingo. Kate Andrews produced for Boldly Go Productions, William Rosenfeld produced for Such Content, and Jason Baum is a producer on the film as well. Such Content’s Robert Kapp serves as an executive producer. Such Content also provided the financing. Filming took place in Portland, Oregon over the course of 18 days.

Domingo told Netflix he was drawn to the project because, “ I got excited about Greg as a creative. I knew that he had it because he also wrote the film, knew what the visual language was, and would deliver what was inside his head. And he did. ” You can read more from Jardin and Domingo (including a line where Jardin says he considered the movie to be “a sci-fi thriller with jokes”) at Tudum. Jardin previously made music videos and promotional shorts for Cowboy Bebop, When They See Us, 13 Reasons Why, and Cursed.

It’s What’s Inside. David Thompson as Forbes in It’s What’s Inside. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix

It’s What’s Inside. (L-R) Nina Bloomgarden as Maya, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Nikki, Gavin Leatherwood as Dennis, Reina Hardesty as Brooke, Brittany O’Grady as Shelby, James Morosini as Cyrus, David Thompson as Forbes and Devon Currie as Reuben in It’s What’s Inside. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix

It’s What’s Inside. (L-R) Gavin Leatherwood as Dennis and Alycia Debnam-Carey as Nikki in It’s What’s Inside. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix