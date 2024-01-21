It’s What’s Inside (Sundance) Review

PLOT: A group of college friends reunite for a weekend-long party. When one of the gang shows up with a mysterious suitcase in tow; the group gets to know each other in an unusual – and perhaps even terrifying – way.

REVIEW: It’s What’s Inside presents anyone reviewing it with a problem. Something that happens early in the film is so unexpected that spoiling it would be a crime. Yet, the problem is that this potential spoiler is the instigating event. How do you discuss the rest of the movie if you can’t even really dig into what it’s about? Indeed, the company repping the film begged us in a follow-up email to our screening not to spoil the premise. As such, this review is going to be vague.

I can say that of all the genre films I’ve seen at Sundance this year; it seems the most likely to land a huge distribution deal and become a hit. It seems an easy fit for A24 or Neon, with it a terrific audience movie and an energetic blast from start to finish. However, while it may be marketed as horror, that’s not the genre, as it’s essentially a character-based supernatural thriller with heavy doses of comedy mixed in. It’s similar to Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, in that you won’t sympathize with any of the horrible characters on-screen, so when misfortune sets in on them, you can’t help but enjoy it. It’s THAT kind of movie.

The directorial debut of writer-director Greg Jardin, the film sports a remarkably photogenic cast of young up-and-comers. Brittany O’Grady, from the first season of The White Lotus, plays the closest thing to a lead, with her character, the insecure Shelby, looking to reignite her failing relationship with her college boyfriend, Cyrus (the Virus – in a nice Con Air nod), played by James Morosini. They get the thrill they wanted when they reunite at the palatial estate belonging to their friend Reuben (Devon Terrell), who’s getting married. Other guests include an insufferable influencer named Nikki (played by producer Colman Domingo’s Fear the Walking Dead co-star Alycia Debnam-Carey), a trust-fund bro, Dennis (Gavin Leatherwood), the stoned Brooke (Reina Hardesty) and the bohemian Maya (Nina Bloomgarden).

Their plan gets shaken when a former friend, Forbes (David Thompson), with a grudge against at least two group members, shows up with a game they all find themselves enthralled by when they start experimenting. As the film continues, it transitions from comedy to something darker before going all-out towards the conclusion. But, again, I can’t tell you about any of that.

Needless to say, It’s What’s Inside seems destined for some cult renown. Older genre fans may be turned off by how vacuous the characters are, but that’s the point. Jardin is satirizing the self-absorbed, wealthy zennial. While I wish I could reveal why the instigating accident makes it such an impressive showpiece for the talented cast, I’m gagged by the producer’s fairly reasonable demand. As such, put this one on your radar of movies to see, but do yourself a favour and try not to read too much about it before it comes out. I have my fingers crossed that the trailer doesn’t reveal the big twist.