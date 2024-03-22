Jack Black is ready for another School of Rock movie

The musical comedian is ready to strap on his fender, plug in his amp and start shredding on some new tunes for a sequel to his 2003 comedy.

Before he went on to make HBO’s hit series The White Lotus, Mike White would partner with Jack Black for the charmingly funny music-themed comedy School of Rock. The movie drew on Black’s affinity for the music genre as he would previously play as one-half of the rock duo Tenacious D with Kyle Glass. While he’s currently obsessed with Minecraft after his time filming the movie adaptation, The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Black’s eager to return to the School of Rock for another movie.

According to THR, Black would recently speak with the publication JOE, when he said, “I wish there’d be a School of Rock 2 Electric Boogaloo.” Black would also love to see White return to write the movie, “You know Mike White wrote the first one and he’s a genius. And we’d have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he’s real busy right now with [The] White Lotus, the best show on TV.” In addition to writing School of Rock, White would also act in the film portraying the roommate of Black’s character, Dewey Finn. The movie’s inciting incident came from Dewey’s impersonation of his roommate, Ned Schneebly, as a substitute teacher when he became desperate for a job.

The movie kicks into gear when Dewey “became a substitute teacher at an uptight elementary private school after being kicked out of his rock band. But along the way, he tries to turn his class into their own rock band. The film also starred Joan Cusack, Adam Pascal, Lucas Papaelias, Chris Stack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove.” White later reunited with Black for the Mexican wrestling comedy Nacho Libre.

School of Rock, while never had a true follow-up, still had a TV show adaptation on Nickelodeon, which went on to run for three seasons from 2016 to 2018. There was also a stage musical adaptation that also opened on Broadway in 2015 but closed in 2019.

