Jack Black & Paul Rudd in early talks to star in new Anaconda movie with a meta twist

Prepare yourself to be regurgitated by a giant snake all over again! Paul Rudd and Jack Black are in early talks to star in a new Anaconda movie based on the 1997 adventure horror starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, and Jon Voight. However, it appears that there will be something of a meta twist with this project.

According to sources, “ the new story involves a group of friends facing mid-life crises who are remaking their favorite movie from their youth. They head to the rainforest only to find themselves into a fight for their lives against natural disasters, giant snakes and violent criminals. ” As for who Jack Black and Paul Rudd could be playing in the Anaconda movie, details are sparse, but sources mention two characters: a director stuck in his job as a wedding videographer and an actor who once did a stint on a police procedural who now sees his Hollywood dreams slipping away. Rudd was actually mentioned with this project over a year ago when there were rumblings that he would star alongside Pedro Pascal.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent director Tom Gormican is set to direct the project as well as co-write the script with Kevin Ettin. The project has apparently been in the works since early 2023, going through a lot of rewrites as they try to strike the correct tone.