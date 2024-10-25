Catherine Corcoran of Terrifier to star in thriller Jackalope

Catherine Corcoran’s character Dawn was at the center of one of the most famous moments in the slasher movie Terrifier (a scene she reflected on a while back) – but Terrifier wasn’t her first credit in a genre movie, and she has gone on to work on several more genre movies since the release of that killer clown movie, including Faceless After Dark, which reunited her with Terrifier co-star Jenna Kanell. Corcoran is also co-host of the nightmare-themed podcast Scream Dreams. Now, Deadline reports that Corcoran has signed on to star in the thriller Jackalope alongside Alex Mandel (Killer Holiday), who happens to be the son of Howie Mandel, and Bryce Hirschberg of the Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle.

Hirschberg, who made his feature writing and directorial debut with the 2017 drama Counterfeiters, will also be directing Jackalope from a screenplay he has written with producer and director of photography David Klassen. The story Hirschberg and Klassen have crafted together follows two brothers, whose quiet weekend retreat unravels into a deadline game of cat and mouse with the arrival of a hauntingly enigmatic woman who causes them to question how well they really know each other, and themselves. Given that Hirschberg and Mandel resemble each other, it would make sense for them to be playing the brothers, while Corcoran would be a great choice to play the hauntingly enigmatic woman.

Mandel and Klassen are producing the film alongside Maxx Bricklin, Zack Chichelo, Jim Hirschberg, and Donna Martin. Corcoran is a co-producer on the project. According to Deadline, Jackalope is “nearing completion,” with “any involvement from comedian Howie Mandel being kept under wraps.”

Bryce Hirschberg provided the following statement: “ Jackalope, as horrifying as it may appear on the surface, is a story about brotherhood, and overcoming insurmountable odds, which couldn’t be more fitting for a production consisting of my ‘brothers’ and I making this film with the odds stacked against us. I couldn’t be more proud of everyone involved, and with the addition of Catherine, this movie really does shine, in the most shocking way possible.”

Alex Mandel added, “ Working on Jackalope was both easy and challenging. The natural, conversational writing made it flow, but the intense story pushed me to tap into emotions I hadn’t felt before. The fear, adrenaline, and eerie setting made it a totally unique experience. This film really pushes boundaries and taps into a raw kind of horror that I think audiences will connect with. “

Corcoran had this to say: “ I’ve seen first hand the power of strong stories told in confined circumstances. Bryce and Alex really have something special and I can’t wait for audiences to take this journey with us. “

Does Jackalope sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.