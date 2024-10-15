Netflix releases the trailer for their first-ever live boxing event — Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

YouTube star Jake Paul takes his boxing career to Netflix, where he will face one of the sport’s most notorious names, Mike Tyson.

The Jake Paul/Mike Tyson bout is officially a month away and Netflix has released the trailer to their first foray into live combat sports. The match was postponed from the summer after Tyson suffered a small health issue and the event is now set to take place on Friday, November 15 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

The official description from Netflix reads,
“Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) present a heavyweight boxing mega-event headlined by international superstar Jake “El Gallo” Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) vs. the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs). Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will stream live globally, exclusively on Netflix on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT from the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. In the co-main event, Matchroom’s undisputed super lightweight world champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) will defend her undisputed title over 10, two-minute rounds against boxing trailblazer and unified featherweight world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) in the most anticipated rematch in women’s boxing history. Also on the main card will be the 12-round men’s championship fight for the WBC welterweight title between reigning champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) vs. Abel Ramos (28-6-2, 22 KOs) and a 6-round super middleweight fight between India’s number one boxer and MVP’s first international signee Neeraj Goyat (18-4-2, 8 KOs) vs. Brazil’s multi-talented superstar Whindersson Nunes (2-2-1, 1 KO combined boxing record).

Netflix previously announced COUNTDOWN: PAUL VS. TYSON, a three-part documentary series with intimate access to the fighters; Episodes 1 and 2 will premiere November 7, Episode 3 will premiere November 12.”

The sanctioned fight was approved by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations and will consist of eight two-minute rounds (instead of the usual three-minute rounds). Both boxers will wear 14-ounce gloves, heavier than the standard gloves.

Earlier this summer, Tyson released the statement after the postponement, “Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly.  I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties. While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix.”


