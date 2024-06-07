Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul match has found a new date in November

The debut of live boxing events on Netflix kicks off with a match between former Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The event was slated to take place on July 20th, but Tyson’s medical team has requested the delay after the famed boxer experienced a recent ulcer flare-up and needs to take a step back from training to recover. “During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” said event organizer Most Valuable Promotions.

Netflix has now found a suitable date for the bout, which will be later this fall on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Nakisa Bidarian, Co-Founder of Most Valuable Promotions, has stated, “Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season. We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium. Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix. We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, November 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come.”

Tyson has also made a statement, saying, “Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties. While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix.”

Netflix thanks its fans for their understanding and support. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for Friday, November 15. No action is needed to keep current tickets and current seat locations. Tickets are still available HERE. Those unable to attend the rescheduled date are eligible for refund at their original point of purchase until July 8, 2024. To request a refund, contact SeatGeek at [email protected] with the subject line “Paul vs. Tyson”. After July 8, 2024 tickets will no longer be available for a refund and your tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.