Mike Tyson, Jake Paul boxing match postponed due to health issues

The much anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has been postponed due to health issues.

By
Mike Tyson, Jake Paul, fight, boxing match, postponed, Netflix

The much-anticipated live boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is being postponed. The event was slated to take place on July 20th, but Tyson’s medical team has requested the delay after the famed boxer experienced a recent ulcer flare-up and needs to take a step back from training to recover.

During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” said event organizer Most Valuable Promotions.

Related
Asphalt City Review

In his own statement, Tyson said, “I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover. My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.

Jake Paul added, “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.

The match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will still take place “later this year,” with a new date expected to be announced within the next week or so. The event will be made available to all Netflix subscribers and should prove to be quite the attraction as there are plenty of supporters in both camps.

When the fight was first announced, Gabe Spitzer, the VP of nonfiction sports for Netflix, said, “Mike Tyson is one of the biggest icons in boxing history and Jake Paul is one of the biggest disruptors in boxing history. Saturday, July 20 will be pure drama in the ring in Texas. We are thrilled to partner with Most Valuable Promotions for this historic event and we can’t wait for these two to face off for fans all across the world on Netflix.

Source: THR
Tags: , ,
icon More Pop Culture
Mike Tyson, Jake Paul, fight, boxing match, postponed, Netflix
Mike Tyson, Jake Paul boxing match postponed due to health issues
Jennifer Lopez, summer tour cancelled
Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her summer tour: “I am completely heartsick”
Bruce Willis
Rumer Willis provides positive update on father Bruce
Swardson
Nick Swardson: Canceled comedians have to “double down”
View All

About the Author

9802 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Mike Tyson News

Latest Pop News

Load more articles