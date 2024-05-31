Mike Tyson, Jake Paul boxing match postponed due to health issues

The much-anticipated live boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is being postponed. The event was slated to take place on July 20th, but Tyson’s medical team has requested the delay after the famed boxer experienced a recent ulcer flare-up and needs to take a step back from training to recover.

“ During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations, ” said event organizer Most Valuable Promotions.

In his own statement, Tyson said, “ I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover. My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year. “

Jake Paul added, “ My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup. “

The match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will still take place “ later this year, ” with a new date expected to be announced within the next week or so. The event will be made available to all Netflix subscribers and should prove to be quite the attraction as there are plenty of supporters in both camps.