James Bond movies to stream on Netflix in new deal with Amazon

Amazon paid a substantial sum to acquire the James Bond franchise, which makes it all the more surprising that they’ve now struck a deal with Netflix to stream a select number of Bond movies. Starting on January 15, Die Another Day, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and No Time to Die will all be available to stream on Netflix.

In addition to those James Bond titles, the deal will also allow Netflix to stream Rocky, Creed, Legally Blonde, and The Man in the High Castle. Another Prime Video series, Hunters, started streaming on Netflix earlier this month.

What Amazon Has to Say About the Deal

In a statement, Chris Ottinger, Head of Worldwide Distribution, Amazon MGM Studios, said, “ When Amazon acquired MGM, Amazon’s plan was to continue licensing MGM’s iconic library to streaming and television partners around the world. Bringing these iconic films and shows to Netflix is part of that continued strategy. James Bond remains one of the most enduring and influential franchises in cinematic history, and alongside other beloved titles in our library like Hunters among other series, this agreement reflects the continued global appetite for premium storytelling and the strong working relationship we’ve built with Netflix. “

Amazon insiders told Deadline that this move is a “ strategic business decision designed to broaden global reach and reengage audiences. “

How Long Will the James Bond Movies Be Available on Netflix?

Die Another Day, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and No Time to Die will be available on Netflix across the U.S., Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Benelux, Italy, Nordics and Latin America for three months.

It’s a shame the selection didn’t stretch a little further — especially with no representation from the Sean Connery or Roger Moore eras — but it’s not hard to imagine general audiences gravitating toward the more modern Bond films. That said, the thought of Die Another Day being someone’s first exposure to 007 is downright horrifying. Yeesh

What’s Next for James Bond?

Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the next James Bond movie, which will be the first released by Amazon MGM Studios. Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) is set to write the script. Once Villeneuve completes work on Dune: Part Three, he will start the search for the next 007. Several names have been suggested as possible contenders, including Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and others. However, Villeneuve is reportedly seeking an unknown British actor in his late 20s or early 30s to play the role.