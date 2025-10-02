Movie News

James Cameron doesn’t think AI will terminate artists: “It’s artists in control of the process, right?”

Posted 1 minute ago
Recently, James Cameron stated that he’s finding it difficult to come up with an angle for a new Terminator concept because of how AI is actually taking off in the world right now. “I’m at a point right now where I have a hard time writing science fiction. I’m tasked with writing a new ‘Terminator’ story. I’ve been unable to get started on that very far because I don’t know what to say that won’t be overtaken by real events. We are living in a science fiction age right now,” Cameron said about the difficult task of writing a Terminator script worthy of the franchise’s reputation and relevance.

Although Cameron’s action franchise had played with the notion of AI running amok, the filmmaker recently stated that after the work he’s seen on the newest Avatar films, he now thinks artists will still have their place. Variety recently spoke with Cameron about his upcoming sequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and working on the special effects with the artists has given him the revelation that AI could never truly take over. Cameron starts to explain, “The creative culture is so strong across all these artists that I can look at a shot for review for the very first time and say ‘It’s done.'” He, then, expounds on his new outlook,



Now, they may be on version 400, but they’ve had enough input previously that they’re now working within a culture that encourages the creativity and the specificity of our Avatar world and our characters. So this idea of really encouraging them to think as storytellers is really paying off. And this is why the Gen AI stuff is never going to take the place of that. We need our artists. It’s artists in control of the process, right?”

Even though Cameron has committed to his Avatar franchise for more movies down the line, he has also expressed a passionate interest in directing a Ghosts of Hiroshima film somewhere in between the sequels. When asked what the timeline was for that film, Cameron responded, “Well, first of all, Ghosts of Hiroshima was written by a friend of mine. I gave them permission to announce that I had bought it to turn into a film, but I haven’t written a script yet. So once I get a script I like, then I can answer that question, but that’s not the case right now. Now, I’ve got a couple of other things that haven’t been announced that I also want to do, and it’s a question of — that one [Ghosts of Hiroshima] I will direct. Doesn’t matter when I do it, I’ll direct that one. There are others that I may or may not direct.”

Source: Variety
