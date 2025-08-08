Movie News

James Cameron says he’s justified only making Avatar movies because they “can do some good”

Posted 2 hours ago
James Cameron AvatarJames Cameron Avatar

James Cameron has devoted decades to expanding the Avatar franchise, sidelining nearly every other project in the process. In fact, you’d have to go back almost 30 years to find the last non-Avatar film he directed. That’s an extraordinary amount of time to pour into a single series, but the director told Rolling Stone that he’s justified the choice by believing that the films have done some good, beyond just making a boatload of money.

I’ve justified making ‘Avatar’ movies to myself for the last 20 years, not based on how much money we made, but on the basis that hopefully it can do some good,” Cameron said. “It can help connect us. It can help connect us to our lost aspect of ourself that connects with nature and respects nature and all those things.

He continued, “Do I think that movies are the answer to our human problems? No, I think they’re limited because people sometimes just want entertainment and they don’t want to be challenged in that way. I think ‘Avatar’ is a Trojan horse strategy that gets you into a piece of entertainment, but then works on your brain and your heart a little bit in a way.

After the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash later this year, Cameron is finally ready to move on to some non-Avatar projects, including The Devils and Ghosts of Hiroshima, but he’s not done with Pandora yet, not by a long shot. He recently said he’s feeling up to directing Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 himself after previously hinting that he might pass the projects to another director. “There’s no reason not to,” he said. “I’m healthy, I’m good to go. I’m not going to rule it out. I mean, I’ve got to make it in a vigorous way, to handle the kind of volume and energy of the work for another six or seven years. You know what I mean? I might not be able to do that… [but] if I can, I’ll just do it.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will hit theaters on December 19.

Source: Rolling Stone
