James Cameron says Netflix shouldn’t be allowed to compete at the Oscars

Netflix is still chasing an Academy Award for Best Picture, but Avatar director James Cameron says they shouldn’t be allowed to compete so long as they refuse to roll out their movies in a meaningful number of theaters.

What Did James Cameron Say About Netflix Competing at the Oscars?

While speaking on The Town with Matt Belloni, Cameron was asked about the possible sale of Warner Bros. to Paramount Skydance or Netflix. “ I think [Paramount] is the best possible choice, ” he said. “ Netflix would be a disaster. Sorry, Ted, but geez. Sarandos has gone on the record saying theatrical films are dead. ‘Theatrical is dead.’ Quote, unquote. “

Belloni reminded Cameron that Sarandos had promised to continue releasing Warner Bros. movies in theaters should they buy the studio, but Cameron just laughed. “ It’s sucker bait, ” he said. “ ‘We’ll put the movie out for a week or 10 days. We’ll qualify for Academy Awards consideration.’ See, I think that’s fundamentally rotten to the core. A movie should be made as a movie for theatrical, and the Academy Awards to me mean nothing if they don’t mean theatrical. I think they’ve been co-opted, and I think it’s horrific. “

Does James Cameron Think Netflix Should Be Allowed at the Oscars?

When asked if he thought that Netflix shouldn’t be allowed to compete at the Oscars, Cameron clarified, “ They should be allowed to compete if they put the movie out for a meaningful release in 2,000 theaters for a month. ” Should Netflix acquire Warner Bros., the over 100-year-old studio “ would just become a streamer. “

Netflix’s Track Record With Best Picture Nominations

Since 2019, Netflix has found at least one of its movies nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture each year. Starting with Alfonso Cuarón’s ROMA, the list of Netflix Best Picture nominees includes:

Martin Scorsese’s The IrishmanNoah Baumbach’s Marriage StoryDavid Fincher’s MankAaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7Adam McKay’s Don’t Look UpJane Campion’s The Power of the DogEdward Berger’s All Quiet on the Western FrontBradley Cooper’s MaestroJacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez

Most of the films did receive a limited theatrical release, but nowhere near the number of theaters they deserved. Hell, when I wanted to see The Irishman in theaters, my closest option had me travelling to another province.

The streaming service has several contenders for the 2026 Oscars, including Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly.

What say you? Should Netflix movies be in the Oscars race if they tick the required boxes, or does opening the door to streamers muddy the whole playing field?