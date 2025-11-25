Movie News

James Cameron says Netflix shouldn’t be allowed to compete at the Oscars

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Netflix, James Cameron, OscarsNetflix, James Cameron, Oscars

Netflix is still chasing an Academy Award for Best Picture, but Avatar director James Cameron says they shouldn’t be allowed to compete so long as they refuse to roll out their movies in a meaningful number of theaters.

What Did James Cameron Say About Netflix Competing at the Oscars?

While speaking on The Town with Matt Belloni, Cameron was asked about the possible sale of Warner Bros. to Paramount Skydance or Netflix. “I think [Paramount] is the best possible choice,” he said. “Netflix would be a disaster. Sorry, Ted, but geez. Sarandos has gone on the record saying theatrical films are dead. ‘Theatrical is dead.’ Quote, unquote.

Belloni reminded Cameron that Sarandos had promised to continue releasing Warner Bros. movies in theaters should they buy the studio, but Cameron just laughed. “It’s sucker bait,” he said. “‘We’ll put the movie out for a week or 10 days. We’ll qualify for Academy Awards consideration.’ See, I think that’s fundamentally rotten to the core. A movie should be made as a movie for theatrical, and the Academy Awards to me mean nothing if they don’t mean theatrical. I think they’ve been co-opted, and I think it’s horrific.

Does James Cameron Think Netflix Should Be Allowed at the Oscars?

When asked if he thought that Netflix shouldn’t be allowed to compete at the Oscars, Cameron clarified, “They should be allowed to compete if they put the movie out for a meaningful release in 2,000 theaters for a month.” Should Netflix acquire Warner Bros., the over 100-year-old studio “would just become a streamer.

Netflix’s Track Record With Best Picture Nominations

Since 2019, Netflix has found at least one of its movies nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture each year. Starting with Alfonso Cuarón’s ROMA, the list of Netflix Best Picture nominees includes:

  • Martin Scorsese’s The IrishmanNoah Baumbach’s Marriage StoryDavid Fincher’s MankAaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7Adam McKay’s Don’t Look UpJane Campion’s The Power of the DogEdward Berger’s All Quiet on the Western FrontBradley Cooper’s MaestroJacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez

    • Most of the films did receive a limited theatrical release, but nowhere near the number of theaters they deserved. Hell, when I wanted to see The Irishman in theaters, my closest option had me travelling to another province.

    The streaming service has several contenders for the 2026 Oscars, including Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly.

    What say you? Should Netflix movies be in the Oscars race if they tick the required boxes, or does opening the door to streamers muddy the whole playing field?

    Source: The Town with Matt Belloni
    Tags: ,

    About the Author

    Kevin Fraser
    News Editor
    11,386 Articles Published

    Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

    Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

    Latest James Cameron News

    See More

    Latest Movie News

    Load more articles

    Top 10 Movies

    1. The Odyssey
    2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
    3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
    4. Greenland: Migration
    5. Send Help
    6. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
    7. Mortal Kombat 2
    8. Zootopia 2
    9. Project Hail Mary
    10. Marty Supreme

    Breaking News

    JoBlo Originals

    Why Has VHS Made a Comeback?

    Posted 2 weeks ago
    Classic media such as vinyl and VHS tapes are making a huge comeback. What's behind this resurgence?