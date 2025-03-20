Will Netflix ever win an Oscar for Best Picture? Ted Sarandos says “We have to make a movie that people love”

Netflix has yet to win an Oscar for Best Picture, but CEO Ted Sarandos believes it will happen eventually.

By
Netflix, Best Picture, Oscar

With over 300 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix is the biggest name in the world of streaming, but the company is still chasing Hollywood’s top honour: the Oscar for Best Picture. Although Netflix hasn’t won Best Picture, it’s come close several times; in fact, the studio received the most Oscar nominations out of any studio at the recent Academy Awards ceremony.

While speaking with Variety, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos was asked if he’s disappointed that Netflix has yet to win an Oscar for Best Picture. “It’s hard for me to say, ‘Do they have it out for Netflix?’ when we’ve been the most-nominated studio for the past three years,” Sarandos said. “There’s something about [the Academy] — you nominate the movies that you respect and admire, and you vote for best picture for the movie that you love. We have to make a movie that people love.

Netflix’s Emilia Pérez received 13 nominations (including one for Best Picture), but some believe that Karla Sofía Gascón’s social media controversy did serious damage to the campaign, but Sarandos doesn’t want to dwell on what-ifs. “I hate that question, because it creates all of these what-if’s,” he said. “It was the frontrunner, but it was never a slam dunk that ‘Emilia Pérez’ — with all its innovation and thrills — would win best picture. It was a great movie, a great campaign, and I’m bummed we had all that what-if’s thrown at us.” It’s hard to say whether Gascón’s social media posts cost Netflix the Best Picture Oscar, but Sarandos said he would work with Gascón again. “Yeah,” Sarandos said. “You have to have some grace when people make mistakes, and we have grace.

Related
47 Ronin director charged with fraud over unfinished Netflix series and could face 90 years in prison

The streaming service has received plenty of nominations for Best Picture over the years, with Roma, The Irishman, Marriage Story, Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Don’t Look Up, The Power of the Dog, All Quiet on the Western Front, Maestro, and Emilia Pérez each picking up nods for the top prize. Roma and All Quiet on the Western Front did win Best Foreign Language Film.

Should any of Netflix’s movies that were nominated for Best Picture have won?

Source: Variety
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Netflix, Best Picture, Oscar
Will Netflix ever win an Oscar for Best Picture? Ted Sarandos says “We have to make a movie that people love”
Sniper franchise star Chad Michael Collins has confirmed that Sniper 12 is in production, just two months after the release of the 11th film
Sniper 12: Chad Michael Collins confirms another sequel in the DTV action franchise is now filming
Jonah Hill, Cut Off
Cut Off: Jonah Hill to direct and star in new comedy for Warner Bros.
Will Forte, Coyote vs. ACME
Warner Bros’ shelved Coyote vs. Acme movie could see the light of day as Ketchup Entertainment negotiates for distribution rights
View All

About the Author

10650 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Netflix News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles