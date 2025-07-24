Movie News

James Gunn says “anti-American sentiment” hurting international box office for Superman

By
Posted 12 minutes ago
james gunn supermanjames gunn superman

To date, James Gunn’s Superman has grossed over $425 million worldwide. As it stands, around 60% of that comes from its domestic take. So why isn’t Superman performing as well as globally? James Gunn thinks a few factors may be at play, including the political climate.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, James Gunn noted that the Man of Steel just isn’t as popular worldwide as some of the competition, saying, “Superman is not a known commodity in some places. He is not a big known superhero in some places like Batman is. That affects things. And it also affects things that we have a certain amount of anti-American sentiment around the world right now. It isn’t really helping us. So I think it’s just a matter of letting something grow.”

To Gunn’s point about Superman, according to The Numbers, 2013’s Man of Steel saw the majority of its $668 million worldwide gross come from international markets, with domestic earnings accounting for a little more than 40%. And just so no one thinks that Gunn is actively pinning blame on international markets, he was quick to point out that foreign countries are rising and are doing comparable numbers during the weekdays.

Even still, James Gunn has a positive outlook on where Superman is standing for those who are hitting the cinema. “But again, for us, everything’s been a total win. Having the movie come out and be something that has been embraced by people everywhere — this is just the seed of the tree that Peter [Safran] and I have been watering for the past three years. So to be able to have it start off so positively has been incredibly overwhelming.”

We could debate why Superman is doing better domestically than internationally all day, but I think Gunn is hitting on some crucial points. For starters, yes, the character can easily isolate international viewers, especially since Gunn has said the character is “the story of America.” And while he would add that it is an immigrant’s story, throwing in the Stars and Stripes is a quick way to put off other countries in 2025. And let’s not forget that Man of Steel – which, again, fared far better so far in the worldwide market – was released under an entirely different administration, one that saw favorability for the U.S. rise throughout key territories.

What do you think accounts for Superman’s international box office numbers? Are there politics at play? Is Supes just not as popular overseas? Give us your opinion in the comments section below.

Source: Rolling Stone
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Mathew Plale
News Editor
2,911 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 12 Angry Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey, All the President’s Men, read more Almost Famous, Annie Hall, Bicycle Thieves, Carnal Knowledge, Cinema Paradiso, Dick Tracy, Double Indemnity, Halloween, Harold and Maude, In Bruges The Killing, Magnolia, Minnie and Moskowtiz, Modern Times, Paris, Texas, Rosemary’s Baby, Taxi Driver

Likes: Film history, movie marathons, top 5 lists, black coffee, the Muppets, read more ‘90s alternative, New Hollywood, Groucho, Zevon, that picture of Dalí walking an anteater

Latest Superman News

See More
christopher reeve superman

JoBlo Originals

Poll: Who is the Best Superman?

Posted 4 days ago
With David Corenswet earning raves for playing the Man of Steel, who ranks as the best on-screen Superman?

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Weapons
  4. Tron: Ares
  5. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  6. Nobody 2
  7. The Toxic Avenger
  8. The Smashing Machine
  9. The Black Phone 2
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!