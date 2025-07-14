James Gunn expresses gratitude for Superman’s warm reception by promoting kindness above division in a heartfelt message to fans

James Gunn’s Superman is flying rings around the box office with a worldwide debut of $217 million, giving the Blue Boy Scout a reason to smile all the way to the Metropolis Bank. The film’s tremendous success comes after months of speculation and online smear campaigns. However, the proof is in Ma Kent’s Blue Ribbon-winning pudding pie, as the movie boasts an A-rating on CinemaScore, and tickets continue to sell like hotcakes.

On Sunday, James Gunn posted a thank-you message to fans, expressing gratitude for their support and willingness to give his vision of the Man of Steel an honest shot.

“I’m incredibly grateful for your enthusiasm and kind words over the past few days,” Gunn wrote on Threads. “We’ve had a lot of ‘Super’ in ‘Superman’ over the years, and I’m happy to have made a movie that focuses on the ‘man’ part of the equation – a kind person always looking out for those in need.”

He added, “That that resonates so powerfully with so many people across the world is in itself a hopeful testament to the kindness and quality of human beings. Thank you.”

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav also commented on the film’s success, saying Superman is “the first step” in “a bold 10-year plan.”

“This weekend, we watched Superman soar as James Gunn’s passion and vision came to life on the big screen,” he said. “‘Superman’ is just the first step. Over the next year alone, DC Studios will introduce the films ‘Supergirl’ and ‘Clayface’ in theaters and the series ‘Lanterns’ on HBO Max, all part of a bold 10-year plan. The DC vision is clear, the momentum is real, and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead.”

I saw Superman yesterday, and thought it was awesome. It’s a bold, bright, and bombastic take on the legendary superhero, and after settling into David Corenswet’s version of Big Blue, I was all in. So far, Gunn’s version of Superman embodies much of what I love about the character, and I’m excited to see how Supes evolves over the next decade.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor.