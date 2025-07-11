Movie News

What did you think of Superman?

By
Posted 1 hour ago
supermansuperman

James Gunn’s DCU has kicked off with Superman. The director has told us from the beginning that the world will already have established metahumans and this isn’t a traditional origin film. So, some ingredients to the first phase — Gods and Monsters — are already in place and even somewhat developed. The payoff didn’t land completely clean with our Chris Bumbray as his reaction was not as positive as he was hoping for. In his review, he says, “I’ll give him credit: he takes a big swing and delivers a radically different take on the character. But for me, the movie gets bogged down in spectacle and completely lacks the warmth, humanity, and emotional depth that Superman needs in order to resonate with modern viewers the way he once did for past generations.”

However, in our other critic’s review, Tyler Nichols was enthused, saying, “Despite being an alien, he’s presented more human and grounded than we’ve seen in years. It reminded me of my favorite story, All-Star Superman, and made me very excited for the future of the DCU. Superman doesn’t nail every aspect, but I’m not sure you could have asked for a better start.” You can check out his review HERE. So, right there, on our own site, we have a couple of differing opinions on the film, but the most important thing is…what did YOU think about the movie? Sound off below on whether it lived up to your expectations or if it disappointed you. For the general movie-going public so far, Superman has reached an audience score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

As for myself, after viewing the film yesterday, I feel I side more on Tyler’s perspective. Gunn’s style is very present here and the writer/director always has a way of making the best out of the weirdest ideas (as evident in the way he catapulted the Guardians of the Galaxy into popularity). So, this movie felt fresher and more original, even if some things still didn’t work for me. Corenswet is impressively making it cool to be kind in this movie by being every bit of the big blue Boy Scout.

But what did the rest of you think? The comment box awaits!

Source: JoBlo
Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
2,690 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest Superman News

See More
James Gunn, Superman

Movie Reviews

Superman Review (A Second Opinion)

Posted 4 hours ago
Superman sets up the DCU in an phenomenal way and David Corenswet completely embodies the title character with remarkable results.

Latest Movie News

supermansuperman

Movie News

What did you think of Superman?

Posted 1 hour ago
The start of a new era is here. The Gods and Monsters phase of the DCU jumpstarts with the most classic of heroes.
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Odyssey
  3. The Naked Gun (2025)
  4. Weapons
  5. Tron: Ares
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. The Smashing Machine
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!