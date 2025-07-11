What did you think of Superman?

James Gunn’s DCU has kicked off with Superman. The director has told us from the beginning that the world will already have established metahumans and this isn’t a traditional origin film. So, some ingredients to the first phase — Gods and Monsters — are already in place and even somewhat developed. The payoff didn’t land completely clean with our Chris Bumbray as his reaction was not as positive as he was hoping for. In his review, he says, “I’ll give him credit: he takes a big swing and delivers a radically different take on the character. But for me, the movie gets bogged down in spectacle and completely lacks the warmth, humanity, and emotional depth that Superman needs in order to resonate with modern viewers the way he once did for past generations.”

However, in our other critic’s review, Tyler Nichols was enthused, saying, “Despite being an alien, he’s presented more human and grounded than we’ve seen in years. It reminded me of my favorite story, All-Star Superman, and made me very excited for the future of the DCU. Superman doesn’t nail every aspect, but I’m not sure you could have asked for a better start.” You can check out his review HERE. So, right there, on our own site, we have a couple of differing opinions on the film, but the most important thing is…what did YOU think about the movie? Sound off below on whether it lived up to your expectations or if it disappointed you. For the general movie-going public so far, Superman has reached an audience score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

As for myself, after viewing the film yesterday, I feel I side more on Tyler’s perspective. Gunn’s style is very present here and the writer/director always has a way of making the best out of the weirdest ideas (as evident in the way he catapulted the Guardians of the Galaxy into popularity). So, this movie felt fresher and more original, even if some things still didn’t work for me. Corenswet is impressively making it cool to be kind in this movie by being every bit of the big blue Boy Scout.

But what did the rest of you think? The comment box awaits!