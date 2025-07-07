James Gunn doesn’t see the need for more origin stories

In Guardians of the Galaxy, writer/director James Gunn gave a short prologue on Peter Quill’s introduction into the vastness of space beyond Earth. Afterwards, we are conveyed the backstory of all the characters throughout the movies as discovered when the plot progresses. Now that Gunn is restarting a new continuity of the DC universe with Superman, Gunn has the task of reintroducing Kal-El and Clark Kent from his world to audiences. However, in Superman, not only do we have him already established, but there are already more superheroes publicly acknowledged and inhabiting Metropolis.

In a new interview with The Times, Gunn explains why he doesn’t want to have another origin story for the big blue boy scout. “There are three things I don’t ever need to see again in a superhero movie,” Gunn starts. Then, he continues,





I don’t need to see pearls in a back alley when Batman’s parents are killed. I don’t need to see the radioactive spider biting Spider-Man. And I don’t need to see baby Kal coming from Krypton in a little baby rocket. We have watched a million movies with characters who don’t have their upbringing explained, like when we see Good Night, and Good Luck we don’t need to know the early life of Edward R Murrow to explain how he became a journalist. Who cares?”

In the trailers, not only do we see a world where people know about Superman, but they call out for him, they cheer for him, and they even step in to help him when in need. In one notable moment in the official trailer, we get Lois Lane interviewing Superman, but it goes drastically different from Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder’s scene. In Gunn’s Superman, things get heated when Lois starts grilling him about the ramifications of his actions when it causes damage.