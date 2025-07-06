David Corenswet got no advice from past Superman actors Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin

Superman may be faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, but when it comes to giving advice, he’s basically worthless. Or, at least, that’s what David Corenswet found when he corresponded with two previous Superman portrayers.

Ahead of Superman’s July 11th release, David Corenswet noted that he was writing back and forth with both DCEU’s Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin, who first played Clark Kent on Supergirl and later Superman & Lois (with plenty of spots in the Arrowverse in between). But they purposefully dodged giving him any advice. “I had the pleasure of exchanging letters with two previous Supermans, Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin. Both of them, interestingly, sort of said in their own words, ‘I’m not gonna try to give you any tips.’ And I think that’s a very Superman thing — Superman’s not so much for giving advice or dictating how other people should be.”

But that doesn’t mean Corenswet was completely left hanging by his tights by his fellow Superman actors. “They really just conveyed to me an encouragement and a sense of, you know, have fun with it, which I think is Superman’s way of doing it too. They were very encouraging and we had a lovely exchange…I’m excited to meet them one day, it’ll be great when we can all get in a room together,” which we have to say would make for a great Spider-Man meme spoof.

The #1 pick for James Gunn as he looks to rebuild DC, David Corenswet is also rumored to have a small role in next summer’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. As part of the DC Universe (which officially launches with Superman this week), those movies will be followed by Clayface, The Authority, Swamp Thing, and The Brave and the Bold.

A couple of weeks ago, we were tracking Superman to have a $125 million opening weekend, although I can see it pulling in more than that. Compare that with Man of Steel’s $117 million opener back in 2013 and Gunn will be looking to get the DCU off to a solid start.