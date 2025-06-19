DC’s Superman finds the Last Son of Krypton moving faster than a speeding bullet toward a $90M-$125M opening at the box office

James Gunn‘s Superman is almost here, and analysts are ready to read the tea leaves as number crunching leads to significant digits for the hotly anticipated launch of the DCU! According to tracking, Superman is flying faster than a speeding bullet toward a $125M-$145M debut on NRG. However, not everyone agrees, as other distribution sources say the film could earn $90M-$125M during its opening salvo.

Interestingly, analysts are not studying demographics as much as they usually do. Why? It’s because Superman is a household name, and if you’re alive, you’re likely to know who the Last Son of Krypton is. In short, the character appeals to so many demographics that targeting any specific group isn’t as paramount to the film’s success.

The fact remains that Superman is the best advanced ticket seller year-to-date in its first 24 hours. Moreover, tickets from Fandango’s portal for the film’s Amazon Prime Early Access screenings are going faster than The Flash, challenging Supes to a race around the world. The Amazon Prime Early Access screenings go live on Wednesday, July 8 (7 PM local time), three days before the pic’s July 11 opening.

Reviews are something that could cause Superman to sink or swim. Because Big Blue is a known quantity, many people will take a “Well, is it any good,” approach to whether or not the movie deserves their hard-earned money. Going to movies is crazy expensive nowadays, especially if you want one of those limited edition Superman popcorn buckets from AMC. Don’t even get me started on IMAX, D-Box, or VIP screenings. I would love to see Superman in IMAX, believe me. Only every IMAX screen in my area sucks. I saw Thunderbolts* in IMAX a few weeks ago, and the presentation was bonafide ass. I loved the movie, though.

How do you plan to watch Superman when it comes to theaters? Will you spring for an IMAX presentation? Are you on the list for one of the Amazon Prime Early Access screenings? Will Superman review better than Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.