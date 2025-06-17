James Gunn doesn’t think Superman has to be a “home run” in order to succeed

I’ve previously noted that the future of DC rests heavily on the success of the upcoming Superman movie — but James Gunn doesn’t see it that way. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the director and DC Studios co-CEO was asked how it feels to have the weight of the entire franchise on his shoulders.

“ Really, I just go, ‘That’s their business.’ Because that’s not the truth for me. My truth is this is the first movie out of DC Studios, ” Gunn said. “ Other people may say, ‘It’s gotta be a home run, nothing else.’ I’m like, ‘No, I’d be very happy with a double.” F*****g Iron Man wasn’t the be-all and end-all. It wasn’t Avatar. We are doing something that’s a piece of the puzzle. It’s not the puzzle itself. We have Peacemaker, we have Supergirl, and what we want to do is make a movie that people love, they feel connected to the characters. It’s just this one movie. It’s not everything. “

Gunn continued, “ I hate it when there’s a f***ing article and it’s going on about all the problems and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, and ‘that means even more pressure on James Gunn and Superman.’ I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m not responsible for all that. I’m responsible for my piece of the pie. I’ve gotta make my budget back. I’ll be very happy with that.’ “

I get Gunn’s point. There’s a particular perception that Superman must be a billion-dollar blockbuster and universally beloved to succeed. I don’t think it does, but it would be foolish to believe that there won’t be some very serious conversations at Warner Bros. if Superman falters at the box office. Yes, this is just one movie, but it’s also the launch of a new franchise that will heavily influence the financial future of the studio. Personally, I hope it’s a big success.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman will hit theaters on July 11th.