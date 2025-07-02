James Gunn teases when we’ll see Superman again after the movie

A little over a week from now, the Superman movie will debut in theaters, marking our first real look at the new DC Universe in action. With plenty of other DC projects in the works, the question remains: when will we next see the Man of Steel?

During an interview with Phase Hero, James Gunn was asked that very question. “ A couple of years, ” Gunn responded, before quickly adding, “ Well, no, you might see him… you’ll see him before then. ” Gunn asked if the interviewer meant “ the character ” or David Corenswet, saying, “ Yeah, you’ll see the character before then. “

Fans have theorized that this means our next glimpse of Superman could arrive in one of DC’s upcoming animated shows, or perhaps as a faceless Superman cameo in another project. Maybe even just a brief glimpse of Superman flying across the sky. Place your bets!

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman will hit theaters on July 11th.

Following the release of Superman, the next DC Universe project will be the second season of Peacemaker, which will debut on HBO Max on August 21. Next will be Lanterns, the live-action series starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, respectively. That show is expected to premiere in early 2026. Then we’ve got Supergirl, which will star Milly Alcock in the title role, set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026.