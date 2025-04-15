Your Friends & Neighbors: James Marsden joins season 2 of the Apple TV+ series

James Marsden is set to join season 2 of Your Friends & Neighbors, Apple’s dark-comedy drama series starring Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet, and Olivia Munn. Marsden will be a series regular in the new season, which has already started production.

Created by Jonathan Tropper, Your Friends & Neighbors revolves around Andrew ‘Coop’ Cooper (Hamm), “ a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce who resorts to stealing from the homes of his neighbors in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined. ” Marsden is believed to be playing a guy who comes from money and has a relationship with Munn’s character.

The first season of Your Friends & Neighbors recently debuted on Apple TV+, but the streaming service renewed the series for a second season last year. Our own Alex Maidy enjoyed the series quite a lot.

“ Your Friends and Neighbors is a solid series about rich people being assholes and one of their own taking them to task without them even realizing it. This series is a showcase of what Jon Hamm does best, ” Maidy wrote. “ Jonathan Tropper has taken his excellent ability to create layered characters and put them into a show that is sad, funny, intriguing, and impossible to dislike. He does so without needing battle sequences, gunfights, or post-apocalyptic warriors. He does include a fair amount of sex, something that Your Friends and Neighbors use to great effect. Even if you don’t like this series as much as I did, I have a feeling you will learn something about the retail prices of luxury goods in a way you would never expect. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Marsden is also reprising his role of Scott Summers/Cyclops in Avengers: Doomsday. He joins many of his fellow X-Men in the movie, including Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, and more. The film will hit theaters on May 1, 2026.