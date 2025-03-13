Jon Hamm resorts to petty crime in the trailer for Your Friends & Neighbors

Jon Hamm has a great life and he’s going about an unorthodox way to sustain it and keep up appearances with his neighborhood.

Today, Apple TV+ debuted the trailer for its highly anticipated, compelling drama series, Your Friends & Neighbors, from creator Jonathan Tropper and starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm. Already renewed for a second season, the nine-episode first season of Your Friends & Neighbors will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with two episodes on Friday, April 11, followed by one new episode weekly through Friday, May 30.

After being fired in disgrace, Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from the homes of his neighbors in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.

Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan star alongside Hamm.

Hailing from Apple Studios and produced by Tropper Ink, the new series, which landed an early season two renewal, is created by best-selling author Jonathan Tropper, who serves as showrunner, director and executive producer under his overall deal with Apple TV+. Hamm executive produces alongside Connie Tavel and Craig Gillespie. Gillespie also directs episodes 101-102. Additional episodes are directed by Stephanie Laing, Greg Yaitanes and Tropper.

“I’ve had this show in my head for years, and making it has been a dream come true,” Jonathan Tropper said about the opportunity to bring Your Friends and Neighbors to audiences. “It’s been an absolute thrill partnering with Hamm, along with Connie Tavel and Craig Gillespie, to bring it to life. The support from everyone at Apple has been phenomenal, and the fact that they’ve ordered a second season before we aired our first is an incredible validation and a tribute to the work of this stellar cast, as well as the crew, writers, directors and producers who worked so hard to make this show what it is. We can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

