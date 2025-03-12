Paramount+ renews Tayor Sheridan’s Landman for Season 2 after the Billy Bob Thornton Western drama nabs a spot on SVOD charts

Paramount+ is officially buying up more real estate for Tayor Sheridan’s contemporary Western drama Landman. The network announced Landman Season 2 on Wednesday afternoon, giving fans of the series starring Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, and Demi Moore a reason to get excited about the future.

In addition to announcing Landman Season 2, Paramount+ is excited to share that Landman scored in the Top 10 of Nielsen’s Original Series chart for Q4 across all SVOD titles. Alongside Paramount+’s Tulsa King (4th place) and Lioness (9th place), Landman stakes its claim in the 8th spot. Landman has 35 million global streaming viewers for the premiere episode, setting a new record for Paramount+.

“Landman was one of the biggest shows of the year because of Taylor Sheridan’s unique ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, harnessing the Neo-western themes of rugged individualism, ambition and working-class struggles set against contemporary debates around energy, climate change and economic growth,” said Chris McCarthy. “The series has helped drive Paramount+ to new heights as the #2 SVOD in the US for Original Hours Watched in Q4, alongside our other hit series Tulsa King, The Agency, Lioness and Dexter: Original Sin.”

Paramount+ shared an announcement video for Landman Season 2 featuring footage of an oil refinery digging into the earth to harness that black gold. The teaser features an ominous musical arrangement of rhythmic mining sounds set against industrial synth. It’s not quite Nine Inch Nails, but close enough.

Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown” from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.

In addition to Thornton, the series stars Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), Michelle Randolph (1923), Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), Mark Collie (Nashville), James Jordan (Yellowstone), and Demi Moore (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans). Jon Hamm (Mad Men) will star in a recurring guest role, with Andy Garcia (Expendables franchise) and Michael Peña (End of Watch) also serving as guest stars.

