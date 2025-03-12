Paramount+ renews Tayor Sheridan’s Landman for Season 2 after the Billy Bob Thornton Western drama nabs a spot on SVOD charts

Paramount+ officially announces Landman Season 2 as the contemporary Western starring Billy Bob Thornton occupies the Nielsen SVOD chart.

By

Paramount+ is officially buying up more real estate for Tayor Sheridan’s contemporary Western drama Landman. The network announced Landman Season 2 on Wednesday afternoon, giving fans of the series starring Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, and Demi Moore a reason to get excited about the future.

In addition to announcing Landman Season 2, Paramount+ is excited to share that Landman scored in the Top 10 of Nielsen’s Original Series chart for Q4 across all SVOD titles. Alongside Paramount+’s Tulsa King (4th place) and Lioness (9th place), Landman stakes its claim in the 8th spot. Landman has 35 million global streaming viewers for the premiere episode, setting a new record for Paramount+.

“Landman was one of the biggest shows of the year because of Taylor Sheridan’s unique ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, harnessing the Neo-western themes of rugged individualism, ambition and working-class struggles set against contemporary debates around energy, climate change and economic growth,” said Chris McCarthy. “The series has helped drive Paramount+ to new heights as the #2 SVOD in the US for Original Hours Watched in Q4, alongside our other hit series Tulsa King, The Agency, Lioness and Dexter: Original Sin.”

Paramount+ shared an announcement video for Landman Season 2 featuring footage of an oil refinery digging into the earth to harness that black gold. The teaser features an ominous musical arrangement of rhythmic mining sounds set against industrial synth. It’s not quite Nine Inch Nails, but close enough.

Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown” from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.

In addition to Thornton, the series stars Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), Michelle Randolph (1923), Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), Mark Collie (Nashville), James Jordan (Yellowstone), and Demi Moore (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans). Jon Hamm (Mad Men) will star in a recurring guest role, with Andy Garcia (Expendables franchise) and Michael Peña (End of Watch) also serving as guest stars.

Are you excited about Landman getting renewed for another season on Paramount+? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Paramount+
Tags: , , , ,
icon More TV News
Star Wars TV series, George Lucas
George Lucas’ Star Wars: Underworld TV series would have cost $40 million per episode
Paramount+ renews Tayor Sheridan’s Landman for Season 2 after the Billy Bob Thornton Western drama nabs a spot on SVOD charts
mcconaughey true detective
Matthew McConaughey knows season 1 of True Detective is the best
Giancarlo Esposito, Moff Gideon, The Mandalorian, Star Wars
Giancarlo Esposito believes there’s “more road” for Moff Gideon in Star Wars
View All

About the Author

9099 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Landman News

Latest TV News

Load more articles