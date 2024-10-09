Joker: Folie à Deux is already set to release a 4K Blu-ray just in time for Christmas

Following the underwhelming response, Warner Bros. has announced the release of a 4K Blu-ray that will hit retailers in a couple months.

While this year has had its fair share of surprising flops, Joker: Folie à Deux is probably one of the more surprising ones. It had the hype of Lady Gaga taking on the role of Harley Quinn and the musical twist potentially lent itself to exploring interesting territory as an R-rated sequel to a notorious comic book villain. The movie’s response would become incredibly underwhelming, and Blu-ray.com has announced that Warner Bros. is already set to release the film’s 4K Blu-ray and standard Blu-ray release on December 17.

Joker: Folie à Deux stars Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Steve Coogan, and Harry Lawtey. The description reads, “He is no longer alone! Joker: Folie à Deux starring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, Oscar winner for his performance in the 2019 feature Joker. Based on DC characters, the film tells the story of Joker and Harley Quinn, since the beginning of the emblematic villain couple.”

Not much has been announced by way of special features, but the specs include:

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Original aspect ratio: 2.20:1

Audio

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)



Subtitles

English SDH, Spanish

Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Single disc (1 BD)

Digital

Digital copy included

Packaging

SteelBook

Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A

Despite being a sequel to a movie that made a billion dollars worldwide, Joker: Folie à Deux has posted a truly disastrous opening. According to Deadline, the film didn’t even crack $40 million this weekend, with them estimating a dismal $39 million finish. It seems fans didn’t go for Todd Phillips’s rather ambitious idea to make this a musical, with it peppered with fantasy musical sequences in between some rather dull courtroom melodrama. The star pairing of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga wasn’t enough to win over fanboys or general audiences, who slammed it with an almost unheard of (for a comic book movie) D CinemaScore rating.