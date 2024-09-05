Jamie Foxx will open up about “serious health scare” in one-man show

It has been well over a year since Jamie Foxx experienced what was being called a “medical complication.” And considering how little we still know about it, it’s still being referred to as that. But next month, Jamie Foxx will open up about his “serious health scare” – and more – in a new one-man special called One More Chance.

Jamie Foxx posted the information on social media this week along with white text over a black background that read, “WHAT HAD HAPPENED WAS” . The post read, in part: “Join us for an unforgettable one-man show as Jamie Foxx takes the stage to share his journey through a serious health scare, filled with humor, heart, and inspiration! Experience Jamie Foxx like never before in this intimate and engaging performance, as he opens up about his struggles, triumphs, and everything in between. Get ready for a night of laughter, reflection, and genuine connection. Don’t miss this exclusive one-man show, “One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx”! Ticket information coming soon.” The shows will be held on October 3rd, 4th and 5th, all in Atlanta.

With the tease of “WHAT HAD HAPPENED WAS” and the title of the show being One More Chance, we can likely expect Jamie Foxx to delve as deep into his “medical complication” as he has up to this point and see just how it affected him long term. Earlier this summer, Foxx told a small crowd that he was “gone for 20 days” , the most shocking of any information we had heard.

Considering we know Jamie Foxx more for his big screen performances, many of us may have forgotten (or never knew) that he has a history of stand-up, taking the stage for the first time back in the late ‘80s. And we can see this being a perfect venue for Foxx to present the story in a controlled environment under his own terms (we wouldn’t be surprised if phones get locked up prior). It, too, will undoubtedly be one of the most buzzed-about pop culture events of the year.