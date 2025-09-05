Jamie Lee Curtis reveals the one celebrity she asked to get an autograph from

Jamie Lee Curtis has been in the spotlight since John Carpenter’s Halloween made her the scream queen. Her career has gone on to a bevy of great projects, including A Fish Called Wanda, Trading Places, True Lies, Everything Everywhere All at Once and her special appearances on the FX series, The Bear. Curtis has been in the business for so long and rubbed shoulders with so many stars that she seemingly never had to ask for an autograph. However, while appearing on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, she revealed that there’s only one celebrity she’s pursued an autograph for.

Entertainment Weekly reveals that the Freakier Friday star laughed about the time her daughters wanted her to get an autograph from Steve Urkel himself — Jaleel White of Family Matters fame. When answering questions for “The Colbert Questionert,” Curtis started laughing when recalling her answer. Colbert inquired, “Who did you ask?” and she answered simply, “Urkel.” Colbert humorously replied with a reference to Urkel’s famous catchphrase, twisting it to ask, “Did YOU do that?” She explained, “I was with my child. And they wanted the autograph.” Colbert mentioned how nice a gesture that was and Curtis replied, “I’m a nice mom.”

While she found some effective longevity, Curtis had recently talked about how she recognizes that Hollywood can be ageist, saying, “I have been self-retiring for 30 years. I have been prepping to get out, so that I don’t have to suffer the same as my family did. I want to leave the party before I’m no longer invited.” Even as she helps promote Freakier Friday, she remembered that she “had to look pretty, I had to pay attention to [flattering] lighting, and clothes and hair and makeup and nails.”