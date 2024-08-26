Jared Leto hops on Tron Lightcycle ride at Disneyland

Jared Leto used some downtime on his current tour to hop on the Tron Lightcycle ride at Disneyland in Florida.

Coming a full 15 years after Tron: Legacy, next year’s Ares stands as one of the most anticipated movies of 2025. We still have well over a year before it hits the big screen, but Jared Leto is already hype for the Tron sequel, taking to Disneyland to ride the Tron Lightcycle / Run.

In a new Instagram post, Leto – who at the time was in Florida for a couple of stops on 30 Seconds to Mars’ Seasons Tour – is seen approaching the Tron ride and declaring, “We gotta go, we gotta do this, man. Holy sh*t! I feel like I’m home!” He also insisted on being on the front cycle, something fans of the ride say is well worth the wait. Judging by the clip, Leto had a pretty damn good time, although some followers did rib him for not taking his grip off the handlebars.

If you, unlike Jared Leto, have yet to ride Tron Lightcycle / Run, Disney has the following synopsis: “Climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory.”

Jared Leto is one of many new cast members for Tron: Ares, with Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Gillian Anderson, and more joining for the sequel. Leto plays the movie’s title character, “who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.” Leto also serves as a producer, although apparently didn’t pitch hard enough to have Thirty Seconds to Mars score Tron: Ares, as Nine Inch Nails will take on composer duties.

2010’s Tron: Legacy took in $400 million worldwide, proving to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

The first iteration of the Tron Lightcycle ride opened in Shanghai Disneyland back in 2016, while the Magic Kingdom version debuted just last year.

Have you tried out the Tron Lightcycle ride at Disneyland? Where does it rank for movie tie-in rides? Drop your take in the comments section below!