Jason Blum: M3GAN 2.0 flopped because of genre swap, summer release

When M3GAN 2.0 opened to just $10.2 million on opening weekend, that was a nearly two-thirds drop from the original’s $30.4 mil. And considering the first ended up pulling in $180 mil worldwide and proving to be one of Blumhouse’s biggest hits – and one bound for Universal Horror Nights and Spirit Halloween shelves – we’re looking at a bonafide flop. So what happened? Blumhouse co-founder Jason Blum has a theory as to why audiences turned on M3GAN.

Speaking with Matt Belloni on his The Town podcast, Jason Blum said it came down to misinterpreting what audiences truly wanted in M3GAN. “We all thought M3GAN was like Superman. We could do anything to her: we could change genres, we could put her in the summer, we could make her look different, we could turn her from a bad guy into a good guy. And we kind of classically overthought how powerful people’s engagement was with her.”

Jason Blum would go on to note that there were major risks with M3GAN 2.0 – none of which ended up working out. For one, he noted that the audience wasn’t entirely ready to see the genres swapped, saying, “Every time you do a sequel, you have to ride this very fine line, which is if you make it too close to the first movie, everyone says, ‘You ripped off the first movie’…And if you make it too far away from the first movie, Everyone says, ‘Why the f*ck is this a sequel? This has nothing to do with the first movie and we’re pissed about it.’”

Jason Blum also said that releasing M3GAN 2.0 in the summer was a lousy idea; remember, the first came out in January 2023, a time at the box office that typically has a lot less to check out and so you can discover something a bit offbeat (especially one that was going viral ahead of release). With a prime summer release, Blumhouse was saying they had a spot among the tentpole releases, fully misinterpreting what it had, trying to turn the property into a full-blown spectacle that it just couldn’t live up to.

While we dug M3GAN 2.0 overall, it’s easy to see how each of these factors played a role in the movie tanking. Really, it all comes back to Blumhouse putting all of their chips on something that’s not shaping up to be their next big franchise.

What do you think was the ultimate cause of M3GAN 2.0 short circuiting at the box office?