Jason Voorhees, Chucky, and the Predator are joining Call of Duty

Last year, the Friday the 13th franchise rights holders at Horror Inc. announced that they were launching the Jason Universe , which would encompass “new Friday the 13th activations that will span a wide range of platforms from entertainment, games, immersive experiences, merchandise and more to be announced @JasonUniverse13 on social media or by visiting the official Jason Universe website.” That’s how we got the 15 minute short film called Sweet Revenge, which was released through the Jason Universe YouTube channel and through a site hosted by Angry Orchard Hard Cider back in August – and the franchise will continue expanding soon. Not only are the rights holders collaborating with A24 and the Peacock streaming service on the upcoming prequel series Crystal Lake, but they’ve also confirmed that they’re actively working on a new feature film sequel and a new video game, and they’ve said that Jason Voorhees will “return in other unexpected ways.” Here’s one of those unexpected ways: Jason and fellow genre icons Chucky and the Predator will be joining the first-person-shooter games Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone as part of “The Haunting,” the annual Call of Duty Halloween event. This year’s event begins October 9th.

You can watch Chucky, the Predator, and Jason (sporting the Jason Universe redesign look) tear people up in the trailer for the Haunting event, but it’s age restricted, so you have to watch it on YouTube.

I have never played a single minute of any Call of Duty video game, but this Jason / Predator / Chucky trailer has me wishing I had these games so I could participate in this Haunting action. It’s also pretty cool that the first appearance of Jason in the trailer is a nod to an awesome moment in Jason Lives: Friday the 13th Part VI, the movie that got me into horror in the first place.

Do you like it film icons cross over into video games, and will you be playing Black Ops 6 and/or Call of Duty: Warzone during this Haunting event so you can cross paths with Jason, Chucky, and the Predator? Let us know by leaving a comment below.