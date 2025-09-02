A Call of Duty movie is in development from Paramount and Activision

Back in February of 2018, Activision tried to jump-start the making of a feature film version of their popular Call of Duty franchise. This was being done through their Activision Blizzard Studios company. Blizzard brought the Warcraft film to the big screen and they were aiming to have Stefano Sollima, director of Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado, helm the movie adaptation. It had since fallen through, but the property is just too hot not to capitalize on with a film. Now, the title has a bigger studio behind it.

Deadline reports that Paramount Pictures and Activision are collaborating to develop a Call of Duty movie. The game is one of the most popular first-person shooters in the war genre and has been the number one best-selling video game series in the United States for 16 consecutive years, with over half a billion copies sold worldwide.

Skydance will be producing the film and new Paramount Chairman & CEO David Ellison has stated his love for property and calls this project a dream come true. He explained, “As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty this is truly a dream come true. From the first Allied campaigns in the original Call of Duty, through Modern Warfare and Black Ops, I’ve spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love. Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honor and a responsibility that we don’t take lightly. We’re approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on Top Gun: Maverick, ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve. I can promise that we are resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand – thrilling longtime fans of Call of Duty while captivating a whole new generation.”