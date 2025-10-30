Taylor Sheridan and Peter Berg to go hard in the paint on Paramount and Activision’s Call of Duty movie

Paramount is ready to go behind enemy lines with two of Hollywood’s most in-demand filmmakers to develop a film based on Activision‘s Call of Duty video game franchise. According to Deadline, Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan and Peter Berg will go all in for an adaptation of the fan-favorite, money-printing video game series.

Deadline says Sheridan and Berg will help develop and produce the film, which could have massive global appeal across a wide variety of demographics. Berg and Sheridan will co-write, with Berg on board to direct. Additionally, Berg will produce with his team alongside Sheridan and David Glasser.

Call of Duty will not be the first time these Texas brothers are banding together. The duo worked alongside one another on Hell or High Water, which received four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Screenplay for Sheridan. They also partnered on Wind River.

The appeal of Call of Duty cannot be understated. The long-running video game franchise boasts numerous mainline games, spinoffs, mobile components, and multimedia adaptations, too many to list, and its audience continues to grow with every iteration. Call of Duty is one of the most successful video game franchises of all time, with each game in the series consistently ranking as a #1 bestseller in the United States for 16 consecutive years, and having sold over 500 million units globally. Hardcore fans take days off from work to play the newest chapter, and for many, Friday nights don’t pop off unless the crew gets together for some COD.

It’s important to remember the pedigree that Sheridan and Berg bring to the table. Berg’s critically acclaimed and box office smash, Lone Survivor, is a standout of the genre, while Sheridan’s Paramount+ series Lioness is a shining example of engaging military-style entertainment.

What do you think about Taylor Sheridan and Peter Berg partnering for a Call of Duty movie? What war period do you think they should adapt? Would you rather have them go in a World War direction, or something more akin to Modern Warfare? What differentiates a Call of Duty movie from a garden-variety war film? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.