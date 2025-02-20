Jason Statham’s Mutiny has a been given a release date from Lionsgate

Jason Statham’s upcoming film Mutiny has now been given a release date, according to Deadline. Lionsgate has given the new action thriller an opening on January 9, 2026. That weekend is currently not sporting competition from any other films, but it will be following up the opening week of Universal’s M3GAN spin-off Soulm8te, which could be its only formidable challenge at the box office after the popularity of the original M3GAN.

Lionsgate, MadRiver, and Punch Palace are teaming up to release the film in theaters. Lindsay Michel and J.P. Davis (Plane, The Contractor) wrote the screenplay for Mutiny, with principal photography beginning last September in the UK. Statham produces through his newly-founded Punch Palace Productions, with Marc Butan via his MadRiver Pictures studio.

In Mutiny, after his billionaire industrialist boss is murdered in front of him, Cole Reed is set up to take the fall for the crime— leaving him on the run as he works to uncover an international conspiracy.

“Jason Statham is one of the most kinetic action stars in the world and we look forward to teaming him up with Jean-François and the MadRiver team who we previously worked with on Plane,” said Lauren Bixby, SVP of co-productions and Acquisitions for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “We can’t wait to see that creative energy once again as we bring Mutiny to life,” she added.

Statham was recently announced to be working with Ric Roman Waugh, whose credits include Greenland, Snitch and Angel Has Fallen. This film is currently untitled, but the movie is now being said to be underway in the U.K. and Ireland for Black Bear.